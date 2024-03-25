LEVEL-5 announced that it will release Beta Test Demo of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road also on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC. At the moment, however, the company has not yet revealed a possible release date for this trial version, which will therefore not be released at the same time as the trial version Nintendo Switch which we told you about in our previous article.

This particular version of the Beta Test Demo will be used by the software house to experiment with cross-play functionality of the game, which will allow all players to have fun together regardless of the platform used.

So we just have to wait to find out more.

