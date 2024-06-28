LEVEL-5 has finally revealed the release window for the Beta Test Demo of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road on PlayStation And PC. This particular trial version will be available during the month of Julyalthough a specific date has not yet been set. The demo will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.

But it didn’t end here. In fact, the software house reminds us that starting The distribution of the Beta Test Demo on Nintendo Switch will end todayThose who have already downloaded it will be able to continue playing until next September 30th.

We just have to wait for further information on this matter.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu