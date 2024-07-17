LEVEL-5 has revealed the release date and new details for the beta of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PCThe demo will be available to download on all three platforms starting tomorrow, October 18thstarting at 13:00 (Italian time). The demo will be localized in several languages, including Italian.

Beyond the contents already seen in the Nintendo Switch versionthis new demo will offer a number of improvements and additions including:

4K, HDR and improved frame rate support

ability to enable or disable HQ mode

Story Mode has been expanded and will continue even after Briar/Sakurazaki kicks the ball

The Football Chest mechanics will vary based on our progress in the story

Training Gauge implementation

added the ability to pet cats

It will be possible to obtain new pieces of equipment that can be used in the Story Mode

it will be possible to customize our character

Improvements to maps and implemented the ability to rotate the mini-map

Items needed for missions will now be highlighted

Fixed some issues and bugs

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to the game reminding you that the full version will be available during 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Trailer

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu