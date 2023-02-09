Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes seems to follow the strange path that has characterized all of Level-5 in recent years, considering that this game, like the team itself, has disappeared from the radar for a long time but should re-emerge shortly, with information reiterate coming for the month of February 2023.

Already last December the team had promised a new in-depth presentation on Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes for the beginning of the year 2023, and in the past few hours the CEO of Level-5, Akihiro Hino, confirmed this project: by the end in February we will therefore have more detailed information on the game and perhaps even a release date.

Based on what was reported by the head of the team, we can expect an official presentation of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes, therefore probably with video perhaps in livestream, which should arrive towards the end of February 2023 but without a precise date yet.

After the name change last July, we returned to see the game with a gameplay trailer on Nintendo Switch in December, but it has been expected for practically 5 years and has already been postponed several times, so much so that it might have been canceled .

Apparently this is not the case: on the other hand, the Level-5 team itself remained silent for a long time, without releasing major projects for a few years, only to then reappear at last night’s Nintendo Direct with 2 new titles such as Professor Layton and The New World of Steam and DECAPOLICE, plus the upcoming Inazuma Eleven itself.