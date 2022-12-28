Level-5 has released a trailer of the gameplay version related Nintendo Switch Of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroesthe new chapter in the series that will make its debut in 2023 not only on the Japanese hybrid console but also on PlayStation and mobile.

After the announcement of the new name and the first details last July, the Japanese development team thought it was appropriate to show the game in action on Switch, with a particular focus on touch controlswhich promise to deliver a particularly immediate experience.

In practice, the management of the game and the players takes place in a very similar way to what is described in the review of eFootball 2022 Mobile, with the possibility of using the fingers on the touch screen of Nintendo Switch to draw trajectories and trigger shots and passes, but not only.

The console can in fact be used both horizontally and vertically, which seems to confirm the mobile matrix of the system, while the buttons on the interface allow you to activate the inevitable special manoeuvres, also in this case truly effective and spectacular.

Level-5 stated that the next update regarding Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes will come to February and will focus on the story, non-game gameplay, and other details of the game.

The study finally revealed that they are in the pipeline other games in the Inazuma Eleven serieswithout providing any other information in this regard.