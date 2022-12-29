LEVEL-5 shared an update on the development of the highly anticipated Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroeswhich includes a gameplay video of about three and a half minutes showing us how football matches work and brand new artwork.

The new artwork shows us an unreleased character that hadn’t been shown up until now. We don’t know his name yet, but we only know that he is a talented footballer: LEVEL-5 has heavily modified the story of the game to adapt to his presence.

Akihiro HinoCEO of the company, said: “When we were creating the script for Megaton Musashi, I thought that the ensemble of the cast and the narrative structure could adapt very well to games and anime with a large number of characters. So for this Inazuma Eleven we have reconstructed the story to tell at the same time the growth of the character of Unmeion the rise to success, but also the torment of those already at the top, exploiting different perspectives.”

Learn more about Victory Road of Heroes will be released in the month of February 2023, and include the new story, new game systems, characters, animations and more. The release of the game is scheduled on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android for the 2023 in Japan.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes – Match gameplay

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu