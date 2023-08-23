LEVEL-5 has updated the blog related to the development of the highly anticipated Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadannouncing that the next August 31st a new trailer for the title will be released on the net, which will be playable by all those present at the Tokyo Game Show 2023 in the month of September.

Below you can find the translation of the latest update of the official blog.

We want the title to be played for a long time

While creating the new game of Inazuma Eleven, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, we paid close attention to the roots of the series. However, the gaming structure of today’s gaming industry has evolved enormously and in order for players to fully enjoy Inazuma Eleven, we have established that the system cannot remain like that of the “good old days”. Therefore, in addition to the match system that will occupy most of the time, we will introduce new game systems that push in the direction of strategy.

New In-Match systems

Focus — Instead of reducing the battle in midfield to a simple game of choices, we have incorporated a mechanism that requires players to analyze the situation with various actions. We feel that the action elements ‘Player Skill’, ‘Force of Data’ and ‘Luck’ make for a very balanced system.

Zones — We will change the way players play in front of goal. Instead of choosing which type of shot to kick, players will be able to think of different ways to attack, such as quick passes to nearby players.

scramble — This system is based on the fight for the ball that takes place in real football matches. Players can react to an incoming ball by directing it towards another player or by keeping it at their feet. It’s a system where players choose what to do by lining up the cursor with the marker and hitting the button at the right time.

Voltage indicator — In the most recent game, individual TP has been removed. In its place is a “tension gauge” shared by all teammates to unleash special moves. Tension increases as a result of Focus throughout the game and decreases as players use moves. Managing tension and using it efficiently is the key to victory.

The new in-match systems can be seen in a trailer releasing on August 31st. Plus, it will be playable in first-person during TGS2023 in September.

Long Term Operations Initiative: Plan V

To make Victory Road something that can be played for a long time, we have devised a long-term operational plan called “Plan V”. We are planning a series of ideas that can allow players to have fun together online.

New mode: Victory Road

We are planning to include a mode where players can not only play against each other online, but also compete against other players in a “Football Frontier” for the championship. We believe this is a dream come true for every single fan of Inazuma Eleven. The rules of the matches are still being defined, but everyone will be able to participate in the qualifying rounds, in which players will compete freely and score points. The amount of points will determine progress to the next round. The best players will compete on a set date and time.

Seasonal Tournaments (Seasonal Players and Perennial Players)

Football Frontier will be played in seasons. Each season will be two or three months long. Playing many hours offline and getting many strong players will not lead to tournament success. Football Frontier squads must consist of six”seasonal players“and five”eternal”.

Seasonal players are characters released during that season. For these characters, you have to build them from scratch every season. Eternal Players, on the other hand, are all characters obtained previously and built by any other means. You can have up to five of these characters. To win in Football Frontier it is necessary to collect seasonal characters and combine them with those obtained previously to create a balanced team.

*Match rules are subject to change.

Seasonal players who come and go

Seasonal players who are inducted as first-years will become sophomores the following season. They will then become third year students in the following season, after which they will graduate. In other words, Seasonal Players can be used for up to three seasons. But all is not lost because, after three seasons, it is possible to add that player by placing him in your team as an eternal player. Seasonal players aren’t just random side characters. On very rare occasions, famous players such as Kido And Fubuki they will appear as seasonal players. You can consider yourself very lucky to have players like that.

Auditions for the main characters

After auditioning 35 people, we finally decided on the casting for the main characters of Victory Road, Unmei Sasanami and Haru Endou! They are both perfect for their characters and we can’t wait for everyone to feel them come to life. Staff members rave about how good they sound, and many say they can hear Mamoru in Haru’s voice. You should be able to hear their voices in videos coming in September, so look forward to them!

The Keshin will be present when the game launches

This game will contain almost all the characters from the past, but we won’t be able to include all the mechanics like Miximax And Keshin Armed. Therefore, by the time of release, we plan to include only skills Keshin for this title.

Playable demo at Tokyo Game Show 2023

The novelties we presented today will be playable at the stand LEVEL-5 at Tokyo Game Show 2023. We invite you to try it out!

About the new characters

We will show the design of new characters soon. They have a very endearing personality, but we will refrain from saying any more. Who is that blond boy with a strange design? He has a deep bond with a character who appeared in the past. Can you guess who he is?

The next information on August 31, then in September, before the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will come out for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android during 2023.

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu