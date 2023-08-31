LEVEL-5 has released a new short trailer dedicated to the highly anticipated Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadarriving during 2023. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, allows us to see some of the key features of the game such as building our team so we can leverage incredible abilities.

Plus the video shows us how on Nintendo Switch we will be able to use every game conformation of the console in a simple and intuitive way. It will be possible to play on TV, in portable mode and even in Tablet mode using the comfortable touchscreen controls.

The software house has also anticipated that it will release a new trailer for the next game September 16thand which will be playable during the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Waiting to find out what news awaits us, I remind you that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is currently under development for Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu