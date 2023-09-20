LEVEL-5 has released a video tutorial that explains how to play Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadarriving during 2023. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, was released on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 given that during the event there will be a demo dedicated to the title. Thanks to this tutorial we will be able to discover in advance the game’s controls and its basic mechanics.

Before leaving you with the video tutorial I remind you that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu