LEVEL-5 announced that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has been postponed again, will no longer be released by the end of 2023. The title will be released worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices.

Fortunately, this sad news is not the only news that the software house has announced. During March 2024 in fact it will be held a global beta test for the Nintendo Switch version of the game, which will allow us to finally try it. The test will be available in several languages, including Italianand thanks to it we will be able to have fun with the first chapter of the story and with some of the online features, such as random matches and private matches.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with two new trailers dedicated to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadwishing you a good viewing as always.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Trailer #4

Strategy Meeting: VS Eastwind Peregrine

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu