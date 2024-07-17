Finally comes a exit date precise for the demo of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roador the “Beta Test Demo” already made on Nintendo Switch and now coming to PC, PS4 and PS5: it will be available from tomorrow, July 18, as announced by the new dedicated presentation trailer, reported below.

The “Hyperdimensional Football RPG”, as Level-5 defines it, will therefore be able to be tested in depth with the new beta coming tomorrow on PC and PlayStation platforms, which will allow you to experiment in depth with different contents and game modes.

The appointment is therefore set for tomorrow, July 18, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Italian timewhen the beta test demo of the game based on the popular animated series will be available on PC via Steam and on PS4 and PS5.