Finally comes a exit date precise for the demo of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roador the “Beta Test Demo” already made on Nintendo Switch and now coming to PC, PS4 and PS5: it will be available from tomorrow, July 18, as announced by the new dedicated presentation trailer, reported below.
The “Hyperdimensional Football RPG”, as Level-5 defines it, will therefore be able to be tested in depth with the new beta coming tomorrow on PC and PlayStation platforms, which will allow you to experiment in depth with different contents and game modes.
The appointment is therefore set for tomorrow, July 18, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Italian timewhen the beta test demo of the game based on the popular animated series will be available on PC via Steam and on PS4 and PS5.
The contents of the beta test demo
The Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road beta test demo includes various Contents between single player and multiplayer gameallowing you to try out different elements of the full game.
In particular, these are the contents planned for the demo:
- Single player match – Team selection / difficulty selection
- Online Competition – Random Match / Private Match / Team Selection / Character Progression / Save Game (Not Transferable to Final Game)
- Story Mode – Chapter 1 / Save function (not transferable to the final game)
The demo supports 9 languages including Italian, and the PC and PlayStation versions feature some technical changes, in line with the potential offered by the hardware in question.
On PC, PS4 and PS5 the Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road demo supports 4K, HDR, higher frame rate and other options, as well as new story mode elements and some changes implemented to the control system and several other features of the game such as the map, quest management and user interface.
We previously tried the story mode on the Nintendo Switch version, so you can get some insights from the review, in addition to the one specifically dedicated to the beta gameplay.
