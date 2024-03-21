LEVEL-5 has finally revealed the release date for the Beta Test Demo of the highly anticipated Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. This trial version will be available starting from March 28th at 12:00 (Italian time) exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The demo will support several languages, including Italian.

Within the demo it will be possible challenge players online or clash against AI opponents thanks to Competition Mode, create our team by choosing between over 48 characters different and thus discover their synergies, see beautiful artwork through the Victory Gallery and even experience the main story. The latter will be added later, but it is not yet clear when it will be available nor what portion of the plot will be present.

Before leaving you with a new trailer I remind you that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will be released worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Trailer

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu