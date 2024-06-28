With tests now concluded on Nintendo Switch, whose beta ends today, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is about to arrive for testing also on PS4, PS5 and PCwith a release date announced today by Level-5 for the Beta Demo of the game on these platforms.

The Beta Test Demo, as it is defined by the developers, of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will arrive in July on PS4, PS5 and PC, that is, next month, but there are now just a few days left until the launch, while we wait to know the precise dates of this new phase of in-depth testing on the game.

The first beta was particularly long: it basically started on March 28 on Nintendo Switch and ends today, but those who downloaded it will still be able to continue playing the Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road demo until September 30.