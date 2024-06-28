With tests now concluded on Nintendo Switch, whose beta ends today, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is about to arrive for testing also on PS4, PS5 and PCwith a release date announced today by Level-5 for the Beta Demo of the game on these platforms.
The Beta Test Demo, as it is defined by the developers, of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will arrive in July on PS4, PS5 and PC, that is, next month, but there are now just a few days left until the launch, while we wait to know the precise dates of this new phase of in-depth testing on the game.
The first beta was particularly long: it basically started on March 28 on Nintendo Switch and ends today, but those who downloaded it will still be able to continue playing the Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road demo until September 30.
A long testing phase
At this point it’s the turn of the other platforms, but there are still no precise communications on the period of activity of the beta linked to the demo.
We know it will happen during July, and since we are now at the end of June, it means that there is not much time left.
In the next few days it will therefore be possible to try Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road also on PS4, PS5 and PC, while we wait for information on the exit date of the final version, currently scheduled for 2024. In the meantime, you can learn more about the game by reading our test of the story mode based on the beta test demo for Nintendo Switch.
The trial version in fact gave us the opportunity to try both the multiplayer, initially, and the actual campaign at a later time, thus allowing us to have a more extensive and precise overview of the features of the new chapter, which is preparing to bring the video game adaptation of the animated football series back to the screens.
