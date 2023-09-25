Level-5 showed something new about Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road during Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the complete demonstration can be seen in the video below, which illustrates some moments of gameplay mainly focused on exploration.

In the video in question, which begins more or less at minute 28:39 of the Level-5 livestream at TGS 2023, we see the protagonist Unmei Sasanami exploring the area around the school and the city center, giving us the opportunity to see something more precise of the game world in question and the characteristics of the game.

The gameplay goes from minute 28:39 to 39:50, so it’s a nice piece of video to see in more detail what Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has in store for us.

This is the new video game based on the famous trans-media series by Level-5, which is based on the soccer but it gives a rather peculiar interpretation between superhuman creatures, aliens and special abilities at the service of the sport in question.