Level-5 released today the third trailer official of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road anticipating the start of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 next week, where additional information will surely arrive on the long-awaited new chapter of the series arriving on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and iOS and Android mobile devices.

The first part of the film shows some animated scenes created in collaboration with the MAPPA studio with the various protagonists of the game, unfortunately incomprehensible for those who do not understand Japanese due to the total absence of English subtitles. Fortunately, the second part offers some gameplay sequences on and off the pitch, thus offering us a further taste of the game.