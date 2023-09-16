Level-5 released today the third trailer official of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road anticipating the start of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 next week, where additional information will surely arrive on the long-awaited new chapter of the series arriving on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and iOS and Android mobile devices.
The first part of the film shows some animated scenes created in collaboration with the MAPPA studio with the various protagonists of the game, unfortunately incomprehensible for those who do not understand Japanese due to the total absence of English subtitles. Fortunately, the second part offers some gameplay sequences on and off the pitch, thus offering us a further taste of the game.
What’s new at TGS 2023?
Announced way back in 2016 with the title Eleven Ares and release period set for 2018, that of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has so far been a tortuous path, with the hope that players won’t have to wait much longer before being able to get their hands on the game. The launch is currently expected during 2023, with further details on the matter likely to arrive next week.
The game will have a story mode that will follow the story of the protagonist Unmei Sasanami, who attempts to bring his school’s neglected football club back to glory and challenge and beat the reigning champions Raimon Junior High on the field. In Chronicle mode, however, many characters from previous chapters will be available and customized teams can be formed to face specific challenges.
