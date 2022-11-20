There are only a few hours left before the long-awaited World Cup in Qatar 2022 begins, and there you will be able to see the greatest exponents of the beautiful game fight for that long-awaited cup. But despite the fact that this tournament represents the best of the king of sports, the event has been receiving strong criticism from all over the world due to the more than 6,000 deaths that occurred while the stadiums were being built.

Despite this, the FIFA It has been organizing a whole staging so that the opening ceremony is up to the mark of this event. Therefore, in the following note we will tell you all the details that you should know before attending this expected show.

When is the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will take place this Sunday, November 20. It is a custom of the World Cups to carry out a musical show where the most famous artists of the moment appear before millions of viewers.

BTS’s Jungkook: The k-pop singer is in Doha since Tuesday, November 15. Photo: AFP/BIGHIT

What time is the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The opening event will begin one hour before the first match between the host Qatar and Ecuador. That is, followers will be able to witness this show from 10:00 am (Peruvian time) throughout the national territory.

Which channels will broadcast the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

For Peru, Latina and DIRECTV have the exclusive rights to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so each of these channels will broadcast the long-awaited opening ceremony. In addition, the entertainment section of La República will broadcast the show minute by minute on our website.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup ends on Sunday, December 18 and will have 64 games. Photo: composition Jazmin Ceras/GLR

What artists will perform at the opening show?

This particular topic has generated great controversy in the last few hours, as thousands of fans criticized the artists who were called to sing at the ceremony. For this reason, FIFA and the organization keep under lock and key the names of the artists who will be in the show.

For now, it is speculated that Maluma, the Korean Jungkook and Myriam Fares would be part of this show.

Where will the opening of the Qatar 2022 World Cup take place?

The Al Bayt Stadium in the city of Al Khor was chosen by the organization to receive the various figures that will be presented at the opening ceremony. Subsequently, the match that will open the World Cup will take place.

Al Bayt Stadium. Photo: AFP

What matches will the Qatar 2022 World Cup start with?

This Sunday, November 20, there will only be one game after the opening gala. This will take place between the teams from Qatar and Ecuador, who are part of Group A of this World Cup