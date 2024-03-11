The Director General of Dubai Customs, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Busnad, inaugurated the medical center at the department’s main headquarters, with the aim of providing health care to employees and their families. The inauguration of the center was attended by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Al Tadawi Healthcare Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, and executive directors and department directors at Dubai Customs.

This step comes within the framework of Dubai Customs’ endeavor to provide a work environment free of health risks by investing in enhancing the health and happiness of employees, as the health center provides an integrated set of high-quality medical, preventive and curative services to the department’s employees and their families. Dr. Abdullah Busnad said: “The center was launched to achieve the primary goal of its establishment, which is to provide health care services to Dubai Customs employees and their families, which contributes to improving the employees’ occupational health, which has a positive impact in enhancing their productivity at work, in addition to creating a safer work environment.” It supports the employees’ energies and encourages them to develop and excel.”

The Director General of Dubai Customs added: “The medical center will operate in accordance with the best international standards for health care, which are consistent with the objectives of the Dubai government’s health strategy in creating a safe and healthy environment,” stressing that the partnership with Al Tadawi Medical Group supports the department’s strategy and directions in sustaining a happy and positive work environment. .

For his part, Marwan Haji Nasser said, “The new medical center at the Dubai Customs headquarters includes a distinguished medical staff in various medical specialties, to provide the highest level of health services to employees and their family members.”