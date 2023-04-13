Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 11:24 p.m.





The ceramic mural, the work of the painters Enrique Gabriel Navarro and Ramón Alonso Luzzy, which accompanied the Peral submarine in its original location, under the gardens of the Military Government in 1965, has been on display since yesterday in the access patio to the Isaac Peral Room of the Naval Museum .

It is a composition of two blocks on the sides and a central one that refer to a naval scene where the navy, ancient and modern, is represented. Originally, the panel also contained a central mosaic that represented the tower of the Cartagena shield, but it was not located. It is made up of 462 tiles measuring 14 centimeters each, hand-painted and fire-fired.

The mural is owned by the Port, which has paid for the installation in this new location, while the City Council has taken charge of the restoration.