Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the Council for Human Fraternity, which was launched yesterday by the Council of Muslim Elders, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the Supreme Committee for Human Fraternity at the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi.

The establishment of the Council, with its prominent global figures and entities, is a unique initiative aimed at enhancing dialogue and cooperation between leaders with diverse backgrounds. It is also launched during the celebration of the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity, with its emphasis on the common values ​​and interconnectedness of humanity.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “The Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity reflects the vision of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, who enjoy strong support from the country’s wise leadership.”

He added: “We in the UAE are committed to making tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human brotherhood an integral part of our society, and we are also committed to sharing these values ​​with the world.”

He explained that “human brotherhood is the effective interdependence within the framework of human difference, and at its core lies the understanding of our common humanity, and that what unites us far exceeds what divides us. Human brotherhood affirms our interconnectedness and obligates us to work together to confront pressing global issues and challenges. As for tolerance, it is the individual’s ability to accept diversity.” And the difference of the other, without exposing him to criticism or harm.

The President of the Democratic Republic of East Timor, a former member of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity jury, Jose Ramos-Horta, said, “Working with the Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, Counselor Muhammad Abdel Salam, while I was on the jury of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity in its previous edition, gave me the opportunity to get to know… I looked closely at this historic and important document, which led me to make the decision to transfer the provisions of the Document on Human Fraternity to my country, as it is a national document that can be used to consolidate the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance and promote brotherhood among all,” noting that “the document is currently taught in the school curricula for the stages.” essential in the country.

In a speech he delivered on behalf of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ma’ruf Amin, affirmed that “the document constantly reminds us of the importance of the values ​​and principles of human brotherhood, and at the same time the distinction of religion and belief,” pointing out that “the Islamic religion, with its noble principles, calls for Mankind must always strive to strengthen brotherhood among them, regardless of their backgrounds, beliefs and cultures.

For his part, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, said in a speech he sent to the participants in the Council for Human Fraternity: “We affirm that our world was not in need of reviving the higher moral principles contained in this document, as is Today, at the forefront of which is the serious call to stop wars and conflicts, which places us all before a great responsibility, requiring us to continue working to spread and strengthen the values ​​of human brotherhood.

In a message to His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, delivered on behalf of His Holiness by the Dean of the Vatican’s Department for Interreligious Dialogue, His Eminence Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot, His Holiness congratulated the participants in the Council for Human Fraternity and those in charge of the Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity on the occasion of the International Day of Human Fraternity, which falls on The fifth anniversary of the signing of Human Fraternity, expressing his happiness on the journey of dialogue, solidarity and mutual respect, which began in Abu Dhabi five years ago, and is still doing its work in spreading tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others.

His Holiness also praised the continuous efforts and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, for the valuable initiatives that seek to consolidate the existing values ​​of human brotherhood and social solidarity. On the concept that human beings are not only equal, but closely interconnected, as brothers within the framework of one human family, stressing that “achieving human brotherhood requires realizing the importance of equality among human beings and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.”

For his part, the head of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and head of the Abrahamic Family House, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, stressed that “with the world becoming increasingly interconnected, there has become an urgent need to embrace the spirit of humanity, teamwork, solidarity, dialogue, and appreciation of the similarities and differences between diverse cultures and beliefs.” Pointing out that “the Abrahamic Family House, during its first year, achieved great success in establishing a new spirit of human brotherhood, transforming it from a mere physical space into a prosperous society.”

