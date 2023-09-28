Serbian Minister of Interior Affairs, Bratislav Gašić, and Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, inaugurated the smart police station in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, after the great and distinguished success achieved by smart police stations in providing smart services without human intervention, 24 hours a day. This comes as a culmination of the efforts, strategic partnerships and joint cooperation discussions between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia, which contribute to achieving the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy The President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in achieving common interests, and supporting efforts to consolidate security and stability in the two friendly countries, and under the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

This inauguration comes after meetings and discussions between the two sides on ways to enhance cooperation and integration in the police, security and crime-fighting fields, and the launch of a strategic police dialogue aimed at consolidating security and police expertise and practices, under the guidance of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Close relationships.

The Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Serbia, Bratislav Gašić, thanked the UAE side for its support and contribution to establishing the first smart police station in the Republic of Serbia, which will facilitate its community’s access to some smart police services.

He added that this project is one of the many indicators of the close relations and partnership that the two countries have strengthened at the highest level, stressing that Dubai Police is an important strategic partner for the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Serbia, and expressing his hope that the two partners will continue to cooperate in all areas of common interest for the benefit of the citizens. The Republic of Serbia and the United Arab Emirates.

A unique experience.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri confirmed that this inauguration comes in line with the strategic directions of the UAE in strengthening international relations and consolidating partnerships, especially since this step confirms the success of the unique and pioneering experience of the UAE and the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Dubai Police, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, citing His Highness’s words: “The UAE adopts and pursues cooperation and purposeful integration to serve humanity and the good of peoples in its relations with the world, and believes in the importance of sharing successful experiences and models in the work of governments, including “It contributes to improving people’s lives.”

He added that the agreement between the two sides, which was launched at the end of last year, was based on transferring the UAE experience to Serbia, by transforming Serbian police stations into smart police stations, with Emirati expertise and Serbian security services, including 4 main services and 6 sub-services, offered in five languages ​​to all segments of society. In a smart way, without any human intervention and 24 hours a day, similar to the smart police stations in Dubai.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police thanked the work teams from the Serbian and Emirati sides that worked on the project, which contributes to confirming the strength of relations between the two friendly countries, stressing that the UAE is keen to share its successful experiences and provide all support and assistance to all brotherly and friendly countries around the world. .