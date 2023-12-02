According to what the Emirates News Agency reported, an Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology, as well as About medical support services.

In addition, the hospital provides CT,

The medical staff working at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip includes specialized and qualified cadres in various medical fields and branches, in addition to medical volunteers.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the entry of the UAE field hospital into the southern Gaza Strip last Friday through the Rafah crossing, to provide the necessary medical support to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.