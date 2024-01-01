Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 19:09

The act of signing the terms of office of the two new directors of the Central Bank, scheduled for this Tuesday (2), will be closed to the press and without a defined time. According to the monetary authority's advisors, it will be something simple, done in their own offices, as happened with the last appointees. The BC committed to informing when the process is completed.

The directors of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management, Paulo Picchetti, who will be Fernanda Guardado's successor, and of Administration, Rodrigo Alves Teixeira, will take office tomorrow. Although Teixeira was originally appointed to replace director Maurício Moura in the Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision Directorate, the new member of the BC appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will occupy the Administration directorate.

From this Tuesday, therefore, after the signatures of the new members of the authority's leadership, Carolina de Assis Barros, who is on vacation and was the head of this board, will be in charge of the Relationship area. As found out by the Broadcastthe BC changed the composition of its board with an eye on the sensitive moment the institution's employees are going through.

A career employee of the municipality and assigned to the Civil House until being appointed to the top of the monetary authority, Teixeira is seen as a technician who may have more transit within the government in this most delicate period for the BC, in which civil servants have been demanding career restructuring and delayed the organization's activities in protest and promised a strike for the 11th.

Representatives of monetary authority employees applauded the musical chairs, claiming that the director responsible for the area was very “worn out” with the category.