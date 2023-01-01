Possession Program

The official agenda begins 15 minutes before 2:00 p.m. in Brasilia with the arrival at the Senate of the 17 heads of state invited to the ceremony. At 2:30 p.m. there will be the traditional caravan of the president from the Cathedral to the headquarters of the Congress, where he will receive the attributes of command. At 4:00 p.m., Lula will already be at the Planalto Palace, the seat of government in Brasilia. On the Esplanade of the Ministries there will then be a show that will last until 3:00 in the morning on Monday.

Here, the detail, always in Brazilian time.

13:45 to 14:30 – Arrival of the Heads of State and Government, at Annex 1 of the Federal Senate;

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Arrival of authorities and guests to the White Room;

2:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Arrival of the elected President and Vice President of the Republic at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasilia;

2:30 p.m. – Departure of the procession from the Metropolitan Cathedral to the National Congress;

14:40 – Arrival of the President and Vice President of the Republic elected to the National Congress with a welcome from the Presidents of the National Congress and the Chamber of Deputies.

15:00 – Formal Session of Presidential Inauguration: Opening of the Formal Session; Performance of the National Anthem; Constitutional Commitment; Reading and signing of the Mandate Period of the elected President and Vice President of the Republic; Declaration of the President of the Republic; Declaration of the President of the National Congress; and Closing of the Solemn Session.

15:50 – Transfer of the President and Vice President of the Republic to the Hearing Room of the Presidency of the Senate.

16:00 – Departure of the President and Vice President of the Republic from the Audience Room of the Presidency of the Senate towards the exterior of the Palace.

16:05 – Beginning of the exterior ceremony of military honors.

16:20 – Departure of the President and Vice President of the Republic to the Planalto Palace.