Joe Biden is sworn in as US President. For the Democrats, the work as head of state is really good. But there is great concern about excesses. All information in the news ticker.

Joe Biden * will take office as US President on Wednesday (January 20) in Washington *.

It is already clear that the swearing-in process will be different than in the past.

There is great concern about riots.

Update from January 19, 2021, 8:43 p.m .: Just one Is there a precaution or cause for concern? The US National Guard has according to a report two soldiers from guarding the Inauguration Joe Bidens excluded on Wednesday. However, the broadcaster CNN gave no reasons for the move. After Storming the Capitol by fanatical Trump fans On January 6, inauguration security will be checked for possible links to extremist groups.

CNN invoked one Ministry of Defense staff. It remained unclear whether the measure was linked to extremist groups. The National Guard told the broadcaster that, for security reasons, no details or results of the checks will be published.

Inauguration of Joe Biden: Kamala Harris plans to appoint new senators immediately

Update from January 19, 2021, 7:24 p.m .: Shortly after the swearing in of Joe Biden should the Democrats on Wednesday also the check in US Senate take over. Vice President Kamala Harris apparently wanted to swear in three new senators a few hours after their inauguration. The television stations CBS, CNN and Fox News reported on Tuesday.

After that they would have Democrats, just like the Republicans, 50 seats in the senate. However, as Vice President Harris can break a stalemate with her vote in favor of the Democrats.

Two of the Democrats’ new Senators are Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, who beat Republican incumbents in the Georgia state run-off earlier this month. The third is Alex Padilla, who was appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom and the previous Senate seat of Harris should take over.

Inauguration of Joe Biden: Is the situation in Washington escalating? “The Capitol was just the beginning”

First report from January 19, 2021:

Washington – Wednesday will Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States sworn in. Then it’s four years Donald Trump officially history, which does not mean that everything will be different immediately.

Inauguration in the USA: “America United”? – the country seems deeply divided

Because Biden takes on a real mess at the beginning of his term of office. The United States seem more divided than ever. The third largest country in the world seems far removed from the motto of the swearing-in, “America United” (United America).

The last weeks and months were in the United States namely extremely turbulent. After a sometimes dirty election campaign, the situation threatened to escalate after the election results were announced in early November. Trump did not want to accept the election result *, spoke in December of the “most corrupt election in US history.” With the resistant claim to be the real winner, the Republican split his own party. The “Grand Old Party” * seems to be torn apart – in Trump supporters and opponents.

Inauguration in the USA: An inauguration under special conditions

While Trump the last few weeks of his term of office seemed to be really enjoying themselves Biden already preparing for his swearing in. However, the transition was not really smooth. Again and again the Trump side put obstacles in his way *. Biden should be downright after the Inauguration*, as the inauguration is also called, long. It has long been clear that the process, which is otherwise celebrated as the feast of democracy, will take place differently than usual – and not only because of the corona virus *, which is still rampant in the USA.

Because of Covid-19 got to Biden renounce celebrations and public appearances anyway. During the election campaign, the 78-year-old already demonstrated that politics can also work without personal contact. Rather, the troubled political situation in the is problematic United States general and in Washington especially. The attack on the Capitol * left deep scars. Even a second impeachment procedure for Donald Trump * is possible.

Inauguration in the USA: fear of rioting – “the Capitol was just the beginning”

The capital is like a high-security wing these days. The immediate vicinity of the Capitol* is completely cordoned off, roads closed. Around 25,000 soldiers secure the area. The fear of renewed excesses is great after the storm on the congress building. “The Capitol was just the beginning ”was the headline New York Times last week. An opinion piece went on to say, “After the conspiracy mob wreaked such carnage in the real world, we would be foolish to assume that its appetite is satisfied. Rather, it was first suggested. “

The local authorities have been on alert for days. All the more so after a few days before the inauguration an armed man tried to illegally gain entry to the congress. The suspect got a gun and 500 rounds of ammunition carried with you, it said in the police report.

Scenes that will be remembered not only in the United States: Around two weeks before Biden took office, the Capitol was stormed by Trump supporters. © Manuel Balce Ceneta / dpa

Inauguration in the USA: No tea with Trump – this is Biden’s inauguration

So the situation is extremely tense – and the start into Biden’s tenure is correspondingly bumpy. Nonetheless, he tries hard democrat* in these turbulent days around Constance. For example, the elected president wants to hold on to tradition with his hand in front of the Capitol to put on a Bible. Biden’s oath of office is scheduled for 12 noon local time (6 p.m. CET) before his “Inaugural Address”, the first speech as President, is on the program.

It can be eagerly awaited which words Biden* then will choose. What does he say about the political future of the United States? How does he rate the last few years Donald Trumps*? Speaking of which Trump: Incidentally, the 74-year-old will not take part in the swearing-in of his adversary, although it is customary for the new president to mark the day of the Inauguration begins with a service and a cup of tea with the old president and the first lady. But this time a lot is different.