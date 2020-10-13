new Delhi: Speaking during the two-day All India Conference of Fingerprint Directors, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy said that the government is working towards providing justice to the victim as soon as possible and that it is our government’s priority to end crime against women. He said that fingerprints have a very important role in crime tracking.

The Home Minister said that our fingerprint helps a lot in the investigation and it acts as a very important tool. Reddy said that fingerprint refers to linking one crime scene to another and also whether one or more persons were involved in it. Crime record of the perpetrator is also revealed through fingerprint. He said that with digitalisation and activation of National Automated Finger Print System (NAFIS), there will be more success in controlling crime.

Inaugurating the e-cyber lab on the occasion, Reddy said that the Modi government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and terrorism. He said that Home Minister Amit Shah also believes in the creation of ‘crime-free India’ and the goal of our government is to eradicate crime beyond any caste, religion and regionality. He said that any kind of crime is against humanity.

With this, G Kishan Reddy said that October is celebrated as National Cyber ​​Crime Awareness Month and it is a pleasure to inaugurate e-cyber lab in this month. He said that this two-day conference will prove to be very important in the direction of preventing crime by fingerprint and we will move towards building a better society free of crime.

The home minister also said that though crime control is a state subject, but for effective control and modernization of police force, the central government is giving full guidance. The Modi government has done a lot of work towards modernizing the police and made a provision of Rs 780 crore in the budget of 2019-20, giving priority to modernization.

While giving his statement at the conference, Director of National Crime Records Bureau, Ramphal Panwar said that the National Automated Finger Print System (NAFIS) will prove to be a game changer and through it will help in crime investigation. All States and Union Territories (UTs) will use the National Automated Finger Print System (NAFIS).

On this occasion, senior officials of Central and State Government and officials of National Crime Records Bureau, training institutes located in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were also present through video conferencing along with top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

