The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque inaugurated the new pulpit of the Grand Mosque in its new form, which agreed with a number of important considerations that emulate the spirituality of the Grand Mosque.

The General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, stressed that the good pulpit is one of the evidences of the care and attention to the Two Holy Mosques, pointing out that development work is continuing to support all aspects related to facilitating the performance of worship for the pilgrims.

The Deputy General President for Projects and Engineering Studies, Engineer Muhammad bin Suleiman Al-Waqdani, said that the unveiling of the new suit of the Grand Mosque pulpit came in conjunction with the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Inauguration of a new pulpit for the Grand Mosque in Mecca

The new platform is designed with a height of 3.4 meters and a width of 1.20 meters. It also takes into account all operational, technical and engineering aspects of infrastructure for acoustics, mechanisms for mobility and others, according to the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques.

The development of the design for the minbar was inspired by major features and scattered aesthetic elements on the sides and corridors of the Grand Mosque, including: the crescents of minarets and the signs of the word of God on the marble arches overlooking the Kaaba, in addition to the crown decorations inspired by the portico of the old campus.