The inauguration of the future US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris officially began at 5.15 p.m. CET, with Biden and his wife Jill arriving at the ceremony after numerous guests.

Here is the inauguration live stream:

At 4:27 p.m. CET, Biden and Harris had reached the Capitol in Washington. Democrat wants there Biden as the 46th US President take his oath of office and replace Donald Trump in the White House. Together with Biden will Harris as the first female vice president sworn in in the history of the country.

Interesting: Harris was escorted to the Capitol by Eugene Goodman – the policeman who gained attention for his brave efforts against the mob that stormed the Capitol two weeks ago.

Traditionally, the new president’s inauguration ceremony is held on the west side of the US Capitol at 12:00 noon (6:00 p.m. CET). Before Biden was sworn in, Lady Gaga sang the US national anthem.

The rest of the schedule looks like this:

The Inauguration of Biden and Harris started at 11:15 a.m. local time (5:15 p.m. CET) at at exactly 12 noon (6 p.m. CET), Biden should first take the oath of office .

started at 11:15 a.m. local time (5:15 p.m. CET) at . Then inspect the US President and Vice President at the Capitol Units of the military .

at the Capitol . At 12.25 p.m. (18.25 CET) the new US President, accompanied by the First Lady, the Vice President and the first “Second Gentleman” of the USA on Arlington National Cemetery a wreath down on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier .

(18.25 CET) the new US President, accompanied by the First Lady, the Vice President and the first “Second Gentleman” of the USA on a wreath down on . Around 3.15 p.m. (9.15 p.m. CET) Biden and the First Lady are then from the US military escorted to the White House .

Biden and the First Lady are then from the US military . Later in the afternoon will Biden then in the Oval Office amongst other things Sign decrees who have favourited undoing Trump’s decisions.

amongst other things who have favourited undoing Trump’s decisions. Just before 9 p.m. ( 3 a.m. CET on Thursday) then begins a virtual celebration under the motto “Celebrating America” , to that Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake and other artists can be added. The show is moderated by a Hollywood star Tom Hanks .

( then begins a , to that and other artists can be added. The show is moderated by a Hollywood star . For around 10 p.m. (4 a.m. CET on Thursday) is an appearance by the new presidential couple on the Blue room balcony planned for the White House.

At 8.45 a.m. local time Biden had previously, after John F. Kennedy the second Catholic in the White House, with the congressional leaders of the Democrats and Republicans celebrated holy mass.

The outgoing Senate Leader Mitch McConnell was there, along with the Republican Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and the future Senate Leader, Chuck Schumer.

The service took place in the St. Matthew Cathedral. Other presidents had used St. John’s Episcopal Church for similar ceremonies. Apparently, Biden wanted to choose a church of his denomination.

The handover will go down in history solely because of its unprecedented circumstances: Because of the Corona pandemic there is for Biden on the one hand no mass audience. The Storming the Capitol by violent Trump supporters two weeks ago, the authorities also has to be significant Tightening of security measures caused. Large parts of the US capital are cordoned off. The police are from around 25,000 National Guard soldiers supported.

It is also noteworthy that the outgoing president will not attend the ceremony to introduce his successor. Trump has announced that Biden will not be sworn in. He is the first President since Andrew Johnson in 1869 who does not attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor at the Capitol.

Trump’s deputy Mike Pence on the other hand, Biden wants to attend the inauguration – but he did not attend Trump’s farewell ceremony at Andrews military airport near Washington. In the end, there was a break between the president and his vice-president.

Trump, who praised himself above all in a speech on Tuesday evening CET and did not mention the name Biden, did so again in his farewell speech on Wednesday afternoon.

“What we did was fantastic on every level,” said Trump. “We weren’t an average government.” The tax cuts and employment figures were historic. “The future of the country has never looked better. We have brought it into a position where it was never before, “said Trump, who also addressed words to his successor Joe Biden – but again without naming his:” I wish the new government every success, I am myself sure that they will have a lot of success. “

Biden wants to immediately sign 15 edicts on “Day One”

Previously, Trump was last lifted off the White House lawn aboard the Marine One helicopter and then on from Andrews Air Base flew to Florida to his resort Mar-a-Lago – for the last time with “Air Force One”.

Former US presidents will be guests at the inauguration of Trump’s successor, Biden Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as their wives Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton be. They also want to accompany the 46th US President to the National Cemetery in Arlington.

Obama congratulated his former Vice President Biden even before he was sworn in for president. “This is your time,” wrote Obama on Twitter:

Biden has announced that he will go to work on the day of inauguration. The US has no time to lose when it comes to tackling the crises the nation is facing, he wrote on Tuesday evening (local time) on Twitter. “That’s why I will get to work tomorrow after my swearing-in.”

Biden spent the night in Washington, not far from the White House. When he left his home state of Delaware, he was visibly moved.

Biden plans immediately after his inauguration Signature of 15 decrees. This is intended to partially reverse steps taken by the outgoing President Trump and initiate measures against the corona pandemic and climate change. Biden will bring the “Day One” measures on Wednesday afternoon, said his spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Among other things, Biden will initiate a process for the US to re-enter the Paris Climate Agreement start. The presidential approval for that controversial Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the USA will be reversed. The ban on people from certain countries with a predominantly Muslim population entering the USA will be lifted. (with agencies)