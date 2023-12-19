Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/19/2023 – 7:31

Deputy Attorney Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco took office this Monday, 18th, as Attorney General of the Republic, defending the Public Ministry's focus on “technical action” and not on the search for “stage or spotlight”. According to Gonet, the Federal Public Ministry is experiencing a “crucial moment in the chronology of the democratic Republic”, of “reviving constitutional values ​​within the institution”.

In a brief speech, Gonet emphasized harmony between the Powers. The new PGR also preached “balance and unity” within the institution, highlighting that the functioning of coordination and discipline bodies is “imperative” so that “inattentive independence does not result in periods of institutional cacophony”.

“On this level, like Ulysses in the sea of ​​sirens, seductive and captious, we must be fastened to the strong mast, in our case, that of the constitutional principles that guide our actions and our destiny. In our technical action, we do not seek a stage or spotlight, but, with fearlessness, we must be faithful and complete to what the constituent delegates to us and the legislator grants us,” he stated.

Gonet invoked the right to dignity when carrying out the investigative task. He considered that members of the Public Ministry must show “commitment to the rights and dignity of everyone, even the most reprehensible criminal”. “Submitting ourselves to the constitutional guarantees of those under our sight, restraining ourselves from the powers we hold and obeying ethical limits.”

This excerpt from the speech was in line with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's speech at the inauguration ceremony. The head of the Executive declared that “flippant accusations do not strengthen democracy, nor institutions”. “Many times a person is destroyed before giving them the chance to defend themselves. And when people are proven innocent, they are not publicly recognized.”

January 8th

The new Attorney General of the Republic will have as one of his first management acts to define the new person responsible for the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-Democratic Acts, which coordinates the investigations into the attacks on the headquarters of the three Powers on January 8th. There is a possibility that the new PGR will not delegate leadership of the team to a subordinate and will maintain supervision of these processes to facilitate dialogue with the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Gonet is expected to decide the group's future in the coming days in a meeting with the new deputy attorney general of the Republic, Hindenburg Chateaubriand. The former coordinator of the strategic group, deputy attorney Carlos Frederico, handed over his position yesterday.

In command of the PGR, Gonet will have a series of challenges: taking on sensitive processes in the Supreme Court that target former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the current Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho; deal with the aftermath of tensions between the Federal Public Ministry and the Supreme Court; and take a stand in the face of demands for transparency in the body.

Since the departure of Augusto Aras from the Attorney General's Office, the body has been headed by Elizeta Ramos and is going through a period of “transition”. Members of the MPF heard privately by the Estadão point out similarities between the work profile of Gonet and Aras, with a performance considered more “classic”, more reactive and procedural.

One of the challenges that the new Attorney General of the Republic must face is directly linked to the relationship between Aras and the Supreme Court, with some points of tension. During his term, the former PGR was even accused by court ministers about demonstrations related to cases being processed in court, especially those affecting the Bolsonaro government.

Gonet will act in investigations that implicate the former president both in cases linked to the conduct of the former head of the Executive and in investigations into donations made to Bolsonaro via Pix. He must also give opinions on the digital militia investigation, which covers a series of investigation fronts, such as the alleged fraud on the former president's vaccination card and attempts to sell Saudi jewelry. In this sphere, he will also speak out about the denunciation of former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid. Yesterday, Gonet preached the “indispensable duty to combat corruption”.

On the other hand, the new head of the Public Ministry will act on the files of Operation Benesse, which targets an alleged gang responsible for fraud in tenders, money laundering and embezzlement of federal funds from the Companhia de Desenvolvimento dos Vales do São Francisco and Parnaíba ( Codevasf). Lula's Communications Minister, Juscelino Filho, is one of those being investigated.

'You can't think that every politician is corrupt'

During the inauguration ceremony of the new Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that “a prosecutor cannot submit to a President of the Republic, nor to the headlines of newspapers and television channels”. The Chief Executive also said that the new PGR should avoid giving premature publicity to investigations. In a speech, Lula criticized what he called “flippant accusations” and said that the Public Ministry “cannot think that every politician is corrupt”.

“A prosecutor cannot submit to a president of the Republic, a president of the Chamber, a president of the Senate, the presidents of other Powers, and also cannot submit to the headline of any newspaper, any television channel”, he stated Squid. “It is a concept that was created and any complaint against any politician is based on the assumption that it is true. And it isn't always. If we want to avoid adventures in this country, as happened on January 8, and consecrate the democratic process, the MP needs to play the game for real.”

Between 2016 and 2020, the president was the target of several complaints from the Public Ministry, in Lava Jato. Convicted, he was imprisoned for 580 days. (COLORBORATED BY WESLLEY GALZO)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.