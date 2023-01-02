President begins third term in ceremony marked by symbolism and with a speech focused on social inequality. With Bolsonaro absent, the sash was delivered by representatives of the “Brazilian people” sworn in at a ceremony marked by symbolism, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began his third term as President of the Republic this Sunday (01/01) under the promise of rebuilding the “building of national rights and values” built from the 1988 Constitution and fighting hunger and social inequalities.

In the absence of Jair Bolsonaro, his predecessor in office, and his vice-president, Hamilton Mourão, Lula walked up the Planalto ramp flanked by chief Raoni Metuktire, one of the main indigenous leaders in the country, and seven other Brazilians: a black child, a waste picker , a metallurgist, a teacher, a cook, a young man with a disability and a political activist. It was from this same group, an evocation of the “Brazilian people”, that Lula received the presidential sash.

Lula paraded aboard the presidential Rolls Royce, which was also occupied by the first lady, Rosângela Silva, Janja, and by vice president Geraldo Alckmin and his wife, Lu Alckmin.

For Magna Inácio, professor of Political Science at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and columnist for DW Brasil, the image of the president and his vice-president parading together in the Rolls Royce reinforces the image of a government with a broad front, which is willing to share power, while the rite of passage of the presidential sash with ordinary Brazilians is an emblem of underserved minorities during the Bolsonaro government.

“There is a whole symbology of the government, in two directions: partisan, with Alckmin in the car on this trip between Congress and the Planalto Palace and the element of power sharing, but also a sharing of power with guaranteed space for minorities in this government. This is nothing new in PT governments, but it takes on a special meaning after the Bolsonaro government due to the restrictions that were imposed on these minorities, compromising public policies that guarantee rights and citizenship”, explains the UFMG professor.

Both Bolsonaro, who abandoned the Presidency and left the country on the 30th, and Mourão refused to participate in the ceremony, contrary to a traditional rite of transition of power in the highest office of the Republic.

According to Inácio, the main message of the inauguration is that the “economic agenda of reducing inequality, facing hunger and economic problems that have increased this inequality” must be the new government’s main priority, together with the inclusion of minorities “who tell us at the end how these inequalities are manifested”.

She assesses that the approval of the Transition PEC, which guaranteed the continuity of income transfer policies and opened up space in public accounts, left Lula in a more comfortable position to prioritize the social issue in his pronouncements in Congress, during the signing of the term of inauguration, and in the presidential palace of the Planalto Palace, when he spoke to supporters and criticized Bolsonaro.

Possession for the third time is overcoming Lula and the PT

In addition to Janja and the entourage of Brazilians who accompanied Lula and Alckmin on the ascent of the Planalto ramp, the sworn-in president was also escorted on the journey by Resistência, a dog adopted by the first lady at the time the PT was arrested in Curitiba for convictions. under Operation Lava Jato.

The convictions ended up annulled by the Federal Supreme Court, which also declared the suspicion of former judge Sérgio Moro. Lula, who spent 580 days in jail, was barred from running in the 2018 presidential election.

“The dog is a symbol of overcoming obstacles, because it represents the trajectory of a leader who was a candidate and ended up being barred in 2018, had his rights guaranteed after the annulment of the processes and not only ran for the next election but emerged victorious from it”, he says. Ignatius. “It is not only a moment of personal overcoming, but also an institutional one, insofar as part of Operation Lava Jato was reviewed. It also dialogues with the PT’s recent history, Dilma Rousseff’s own experience of an interrupted government.”

“The other side of the story is Bolsonaro’s refusal to comply with the decree that provides for the passage of the presidential sash. This rite was broken in an act that has an aggravating factor for Brazilian democracy if we think that the presidents who refused to do this – Floriano Peixoto, João Figueiredo and now Bolsonaro – are all military, with clear difficulties in dealing with democracy and transfer of power to civilians. They are different moments, but it is very emblematic that this moment of denial also refers to something that is so sensitive for Brazilian democracy, which is the relationship between the military and civilians.”

On the other hand, Inácio says he was surprised by the speech of the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, who spoke shortly after Lula in defense of tax reform and an economic agenda embraced by the Legislature. It was an ambivalent gesture, in the opinion of the political scientist. “It is a very clear signal that the new government starts in conditions that are not easy – despite the political capital, despite being the third term, of Lula being an experienced leader. He knows that this division of the country and the recent strengthening of Congress creates a very different scenario from the one in which he is used to governing.”

Event went smoothly

Faced with fears of attacks, the event was held under a security system that restricted and hindered public circulation on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

On the eve of Christmas, security forces were called in to neutralize an explosive device placed in a fuel truck by a man who later testified that he was a Bolsonaro supporter.

Despite this, even before the opening of Praça dos Três Poderes to the public, at 8:00 am, supporters of the president were already camping in front of the gates to ensure a good view of the ceremony. At 11:00 am, anyone trying to reach the site had to face long queues under an intense sun and heat.

Around that time, and a few meters before the search, Nallyja Fernanda, 19, was resting under the shade of a tree. “I’m here to give ownership to the project in which we believe, which is a construction of the people. We believe that not only President Lula is taking office, but the people”, says the settler and militant of the youth collective of the MST of Imperatriz (MA). Daughter of farmers, she faced the 30-hour journey aboard a bus to see the president up close.

Up ahead, a person was hurrying through the crowd while noisily waving a huge red fan. “I have a commitment with President Lula”, said comedian Mayzon Paulo, 28, creator of the persona Mulher Bat Gut, who traveled from Maracanaú (CE) to Brasília by plane. “It’s my first possession. For us artists, it is a victory to have the Ministry of Culture back. When Lula was elected the first time, I was tiny. It was my dream to be here living this moment of democracy, joy, union and love – and in the expectation that it will be a government for all Brazilians. What people lack is opportunity, and I think this government will give it to the people.”

“It is an important moment for the country, historic. And we are not content to watch on television. Feeling this emotion, seeing this diversity of people, is unforgettable”, says retired bank employee Vanja Albuquerque, 58, who left João Pessoa (PB) by car with her husband and had arrived early at Praça dos Três Poderes.

“We see these people in the sun, anticipating. All this expectation is the hope for a better future”, says public school teacher and leader of PT in the Federal District Erivaldo Sousa, 59.