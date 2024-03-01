Friday, March 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Inauguration | Alexander Stubbs becomes the president of the republic today – the live broadcast starts at 10:45

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Inauguration | Alexander Stubbs becomes the president of the republic today – the live broadcast starts at 10:45

Alexander Stubbs becomes the president after giving the solemn declaration of the president in the parliament.

Finland gets the 13th president of the republic today, when Sauli Niinistö gives way and Alexander Stubb will begin his season as his successor.

HS follows the day closely. We show a joint live broadcast of the events with Ilta-Sanom. It starts at 10:45. We also follow the events in text form moment by moment.

A day initially, Niinistö and Stubb arrive together from the Presidential Palace to the House of Parliament, where Niinistö inspects the company of honor.

The celebrations culminate after noon in the parliament, when Stubb gives the president's solemn assurance in the plenary session. After this, he is the president.

Both Niinistö and Stubb speak, and the parliament's answer is given by the Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps). After the plenary session, the presidents move to the front of the Parliament House, where Stubb in turn inspects the company of honor. After that, both presidents return to the Presidential Palace and greet the public with their spouses from the Palace's balcony.

See also  Basketball | Dog Puri in the face at Christmas - NBA star Aaron Gordon sidelined from the floor

#Inauguration #Alexander #Stubbs #president #republic #today #live #broadcast #starts

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The media learned about Bosch's intention to sell its Russian headquarters in Khimki

The media learned about Bosch's intention to sell its Russian headquarters in Khimki

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result