Inauguration | Alexander Stubbs becomes the president of the republic today – the live broadcast starts at 10:45

Alexander Stubbs becomes the president after giving the solemn declaration of the president in the parliament.

Finland gets the 13th president of the republic today, when Sauli Niinistö gives way and Alexander Stubb will begin his season as his successor.

HS follows the day closely. We show a joint live broadcast of the events with Ilta-Sanom. It starts at 10:45. We also follow the events in text form moment by moment.

A day initially, Niinistö and Stubb arrive together from the Presidential Palace to the House of Parliament, where Niinistö inspects the company of honor.

The celebrations culminate after noon in the parliament, when Stubb gives the president's solemn assurance in the plenary session. After this, he is the president.

Both Niinistö and Stubb speak, and the parliament's answer is given by the Speaker Jussi Halla-aho (ps). After the plenary session, the presidents move to the front of the Parliament House, where Stubb in turn inspects the company of honor. After that, both presidents return to the Presidential Palace and greet the public with their spouses from the Palace's balcony.