Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- Enjoy your stay in Mazatlán and get to know the nearby Magical and Stately Towns while driving carefully and responsibly, the Secretary of Tourism of Sinaloa, Rosario Torres Noriega, warned during the inauguration 26 Edition of the Mazatlan International Motorcycle Week 2022.

The great annual party will bring together motorcycling enthusiasts from April 20 to 24 in this port.

“Mazatlán and the South of Sinaloa welcome them with open arms, here they will find what they are always looking for…adventures, new experiences…I know that some will go to Caimanero, others to La Noria,” Rosario Torres said.

I am very pleased that you visit our Magical Towns and Stately Towns, expressed the state official, highlighting the values ​​of brotherhood, fraternity, and respect that have distinguished the members of the motorcycle clubs in Mexico and abroad.

The Secretary of Tourism of Sinaloa reiterated her approval because the members of the motorcycle clubs of Mexico have made Mazatlan the ideal place to celebrate their annual meeting of the biker party.

I am pleased to have you as visitors, enjoy your event, he emphasized.

The inauguration of the event was headed by the Secretary of Tourism, Rosario Torres Noriega on behalf of the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya; by the Municipal President of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres; by the President of the Motoclub Mazatlán, Víctor Gómez Llanos and the Director of Promotur, Alfonso Reséndiz Memije, among other special guests.

The welcome party, the Beach Party and the Biker Forum with guest artists such as Gondwana, Mi Banda El Mexicano and Víctimas del Dr. Cebrero, among others, stand out in the programming of this edition of Motorcycle Week.