Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ownership plan on Sunday. On this occasion, he also talked to some people getting the ownership card under the scheme. During the ceremony, the Prime Minister had put a picture of Jayaprakash Narayan and Nanaji Deshmukh in his background. He said that Nanaji Deshmukh was influenced by JP’s vision. For this reason, the campaign of empowering villages by Nanaji can be seen in the vision of JP’s vision of village Swarajya.Remember that the ‘complete revolution’ that Jayaprakash Narayan called for when Indira Gandhi was removed from power in 1970, included the revolutions of the political, economic, social, cultural, intellectual, educational and spiritual worlds. JP, while playing the bugle of the entire revolution, said that issues like eradicating corruption, removing unemployment, bringing revolution in education are such things which cannot be fulfilled with today’s system. He believed that these flaws are the result of this system.JP’s call to Nanaji Deshmukh attracted a lot. When he gave the slogan ‘Har haath ko kam and har khet ko paani’ to empower the villages, JP was playing the role of the motivational element behind it. Nanaji did a lot of social work in the most backward districts of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra – Gonda and Beed. He actively participated in Vinoba Bhave’s Bhoodan movement. He remained with Vinobaji for two months. If you want to understand the service of Nanaji, then you have to know that after the Emergency is removed, Morarji Desai was offered a new government, when he was made the Industries Minister. Nanaji clearly said – MPs above 60 years of age should stay away from politics and be engaged in the work of organization and society.

What is an ownership plan? Know how you can benefit from property card

Ownership Planning and Empowerment of Villages

Remembering this contribution of JP and Nanaji, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the ownership card will also give land a financial asset status that will empower those who have such land capital which they have not used in their uplift Could do. Modi said that now loans can be taken from the bank by showing ownership card and can increase their business, start new business and increase their income.

Politics of symbols and Prime Minister Modi

Well, it must also be kept in mind that assembly elections are going on in Bihar. Jayaprakash Narayan is one of the celebrities of Bihar whose heart is widened with pride on hearing his name. Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows this very well. Since he is a master of politics of symbols, how could he miss the opportunity to woo the Bihari voters by remembering JP.