The election campaign for JDU was inaugurated on Monday for the Bihar assembly elections 2020. While JDU President and CM Nitish Kumar discussed development in his speech, Lalu-Rabri raged a big attack on Raj. Nitish Kumar said that our government has made a provision to give jobs to the family members if the Dalits are killed. Some people are questioning this too. Don’t they want to uplift Dalits? We enacted and enforced the authority we had got in the constitution, they also have problems in this. The purpose is to get their votes. Till date, they kept fooling with just votes. If our government is working for Mahadalits, some people have problems. We do not worry about votes, service is our religion.

CM further said that nowadays, we are seeing that some people are writing articles about Bihar. But they are not seeing that our growth rate is more than 10 percent. It is true that there are no big industries, but there are many industries on a small scale. We cannot have a big industry here. We tried a lot but big industrialists did not come to Bihar. They like the states along the coast, but nowadays people keep saying anything.

Nitish Kumar made a big attack on Lalu-Rabri Raj in his address. He said that there was some work before? What used to happen in the first disaster? Did anything happen during the rule of the people who are speaking today? The list used to be made, but the victim’s family did not get anything.

He said that when our government came, we said that the first claim on the state exchequer is of the disaster victims. Whether the Corona crisis or flood is located in Bihar, our government has served the disaster victims all the time.

On the other hand, JDU has started its ‘Nishchai Nitish Abhiyan’ on Monday for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Under this campaign, the youth of Bihar will be digitally connected to the party. On Monday, former JDU state president and leader of JDU parliamentary party in Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh started this campaign. Mr. Lallan Singh released mobile number 85879-85879 to join the decidedly Nitish campaign. Anyone can connect with JDU by giving a missed call on this mobile number.

According to the information, the party will link the mobile number to its digital portal as soon as the missed call is received. After this, the party will send all its information to their mobile to JDU’s digital partner. MP Lallan Singh has also launched the Vote for Nitish.com (VoteForNitish.com-portal) with the launch of the ‘Nishchai Nitish Abhiyan’. One can also join the JDU by giving their information on this. Mr. Singh on the occasion It has been called that in 15 years, the work that Nitish Kumar has done for the development of Bihar will be extended to people of Bihar by becoming digital partner of Nitish ji.