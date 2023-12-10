Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/12/2023 – 13:32

Right-wing populist gave a speech on the steps of Parliament in front of supporters and promised to rebuild a country in debt and with inflation that will reach 250% at the end of the year. Argentina’s new elected president, right-wing populist Javier Milei, 53, took office in ceremony held this Sunday morning (10/12) at the Chamber of Deputies, in Buenos Aires, after receiving the presidential sash and baton from the hands of his predecessor, the Peronist Alberto Fernández.

When speaking on the steps of Parliament in front of the public that accompanied him outside, Milei – the 12th president elected in 40 years of uninterrupted democracy – promised to begin rebuilding the country, plunged into a chronic economic crisis, with inflation expected to reach to 250% by the end of the year, and 40% of the population living in poverty.

Milei’s choice to speak on the steps of Parliament marks a split in the history of Argentine democracy, at the same time as it is consistent with the anti-political rhetoric of the self-styled “anarcho-capitalist” who says he wants to speak to the people and not “to the caste” – that is, with the legislators elected to represent this same people, and on whose support they depend to govern.

Even so, he reassured his classmates by stating that his government will not be “a power project, but a country project”. “We didn’t come to take revenge. We will welcome with open arms everyone who wants to join the new Argentina.”

Former president Jair Bolsonaro attended the ceremony, alongside current leaders such as Chilean Gabriel Boric, Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, Paraguayan Santiago Peña, Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski and Hungarian ultra-rightist Viktor Órban.

Brazil, for the first time in the 40 years of Argentine democracy since the end of the military dictatorship, was not represented at the inauguration by its president, but by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, in a clear sign of the cooling of bilateral relations – the attacks from Milei to Mercosur and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva left the Brazilian government suspicious.

Bolsonaro, who arrived in Buenos Aires accompanied by a delegation of 50 people, was received the day before in person by Milei and members of his government cabinet.

Like Lula, Colombian Gustavo Petro and Bolivian Luis Arce also did not attend the inauguration in person.

After speaking on the steps of Parliament, Milei broke protocol and got out of the convertible that would take him to the city’s cathedral to walk part of the way, greeting supporters along the way. After attending a mass,

From there, take a convertible car to the city’s cathedral, where you will attend a mass at 1pm. After the oath and a cocktail party for guests, at Casa Rosada, the inauguration will end at the Teatro Colón. There, Javier Milei and his guests will watch an artistic performance.

Who is Javier Milei

Milei ascended to the country’s highest office with a majority of 55.69% of the votes, surfing Argentines’ discontent with a political system incapable of remedying an economy in shambles, after a brief career as a deputy elected in 2021.

He was regularly compared during the campaign to the American Donald Trump and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, ultra-right politicians who turned the political world upside down in their countries, but he ended up moderating his tone after a campaign marked by eccentricities, such as when he brandished a chainsaw and pulled choruses of insults against opponents.

In addition to reforming the financial sector, Milei wants to make access to weapons more flexible and privatize the education and health systems.

Over the course of his four years in office, he will have the challenge of dealing with the Argentine economy’s high debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the devaluation of the peso against the dollar and a fragmented Congress.

When speaking this Sunday, he promised a massive fiscal adjustment on public spending and relief for the private sector, arguing that “public spending only benefits politicians”.

Former musician in a rock band, former football player in his youth, economist by training, Milei began to gain traction in the public space in 2016, as a television commentator and defender of “libertarian” principles.

He defends the possession of firearms, is against abortion and sexual education in schools and considers climate change “a hoax”. He also associated with apologists for the country’s last dictatorship (1976-1983). His deputy is Victoria Villarruel, who has a history of questioning the bloody crimes committed by the military. During the campaign, like the American Donald Trump and Bolsonaro, she also denounced without evidence that the election was at risk of being “rigged”.

