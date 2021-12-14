Home page politics

The new Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made an inaugural phone call with the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Berlin – The two heads of government had spoken about the further deepening of German-Israeli relations and the situation in the region, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit on Tuesday. The Israeli government announced that Scholz and Bennett had agreed to continue “fruitful cooperation” between their countries in the economic, diplomatic and security fields.

Bennett thanked Scholz for his commitment to Israel and its security. In this context, the two heads of government also talked about the important efforts to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons, it said from Jerusalem. Another topic was dealing with the corona crisis and vaccination progress in both countries. The Israeli Prime Minister also invited Scholz to visit Israel.

