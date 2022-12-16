Among the novelties that arrive at theaters this weekend stands out Bard, the latest from the Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu, which premieres on Netflix after passing through the Venice festival. The film deals with the life of the director himself and tries to emulate the autobiographical works of various fellow members of the guild such as pain and glory of Almodovar or Fellini eight and a half from the Italian director. Isabel Coixet returns with the yellow roof, a documentary about the victims of the theater teacher from Lleida Antonio Gómez and in which he dissects the limits between consent and abuse. In EO, the veteran Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski uses the story of a donkey to delve into the worst face of today’s society. And the animated film is also released Little Nicholasan adaptation of the homonymous series of children’s books, created by Jean-Jacques Sempé and René Goscinny, with a didactic and tender story.

Keep reading

Bard

‘Bardo’ is a chronicle of uncertainties where the protagonist, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentarian, returns to his country facing his identity, his family affections or the absurdity of his memories, as well as the past and the new reality of his country.

the yellow roof

In 2018, a group of nine women filed a complaint against two of their teachers at the Aula de Teatro de Lleida for sexual abuse that occurred between 2001 and 2008, when they were teenagers. Out of fear, out of shame, because it took them a long time to understand and digest what had happened, the complaint came when the statute of limitations had expired and was filed. What they did not know is that, despite the fact that the case had prescribed, their testimonies were opening a door in which, perhaps, all was not lost.

EO

On his way, ‘EO’, a gray donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good people and others not so good, he knows joy and sorrow, and the wheel of fortune turns his good luck into disaster, depending on the moment. , and his misfortune into unexpected happiness.

Little Nicholas

Little Nicolás, a smiling and mischievous boy, has a happy childhood, full of games, fun, jokes, learning, complicity, fights and punishment.

#Iñárritus #Bardo #Coixets #documentary #premieres #week