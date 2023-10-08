In a verbal dispute that seems to have no end, the Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu and the renowned actor Robert Downey Jr. have exchanged opinions about the world of cinema, sparking a debate that has captured the attention of the industry and fans alike.

It all started in 2014, when Iñárritu expressed his disdain for the films of Superherosmaking direct reference to Marvel Cinematic Universe, which at that time was at the peak of its popularity. He called them “cultural genocide” and considered them “poison” to audiences, arguing that overexposure to plots and explosions overshadowed the human essence of the cinematic experience.

“I am not able to respond to those characters. “They’ve been poison because the audience is so overexposed to plot and explosions and shit that doesn’t mean anything about the experience of being human.” – González Iñárritu

One year later, Robert Downey Jr. responded sarcastically during an interview with The Guardian, praising Iñárritu’s ability to express himself in his second language, Spanish, and using the phrase “cultural genocide” as an example of his brilliance.

“For a man whose native language is Spanish, to be able to put together a phrase like ‘cultural genocide’ just speaks to how brilliant he is.” – Downey Jr.

The controversy resurfaced last year, when Iñárritu criticized the words of Downey Jr. in an interview with IndiWire. He accused the actor of implying a derogatory attitude toward Mexicans and dismissing his perspective as pretentious due to his nationality. Furthermore, he clarified his position on the films of Superherosarguing that the representation of violence in these productions reflects a right-wing mentality and that, philosophically, it does not share an affinity with that genre.

“It was like ‘Oh, you people from your banana country.’ If I were from Denmark or Sweden, I could be seen as philosophical, but when you are Mexican and you say things, you are pretentious.” “It was like ‘Oh, you people from your banana country.’ If I were from Denmark or Sweden, I could be seen as philosophical, but when you are Mexican and you say things, you are pretentious.” – Iñárritu

This prolonged discussion between two prominent figures in the film industry has generated an intense debate about the diversity of opinions in the world of cinema and the cultural impact of different genres. Although the positions of Iñárritu and Downey Jr. differ radically, their exchange has highlighted the importance of artistic freedom and diversity of perspectives in film creation.

Editor’s note: I feel like Iñárritu has a point. Superhero movies can be enjoyed, but so much exposure can give people a distorted idea of ​​what cinema is. If the Scorsese legend coincides, it must be for a reason.