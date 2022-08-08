The Dubai Public Prosecution warned against keeping “inappropriate” materials on mobile phones, pointing out that the unsuitable people’s access to them, and their obtaining them in any way, puts their owners in the circle of exploitation and extortion, and exposes their personal lives to instability.

She recounted a crime of extortion to which a married woman was subjected, after she was led into a relationship with a person, and when she realized her mistake and decided to fix her married life and end her relationship with him, she was surprised by him threatening her with pictures that appear inappropriately, obtained from her phone, and he did not hesitate to send her to her husband and sister, What prompted her to resort to the competent security authorities.

The Public Prosecution office dealt with the incident in the context of educating members of society, noting that the story began when the victim felt some neglect in her life, and she met the accused, who she thought would restore her absent happiness.

The relationship began as a friendship, where she would tell him the secrets of her marital and professional life, and talk about her surroundings.

Over time, he became convinced that her husband was the only obstacle between them, so he began to nurture hatred towards him, and express his hatred for him frankly, and he ended up, eight months after their relationship, saying that she had become his property, and no one else could share it with him.

During this period, the woman’s relationship with her husband worsened, and the problems worsened in light of her conviction that the accused is the knight of her dreams and the source of her happiness and inspiration.

After the spark of the beginnings was extinguished, she gradually came back to her senses, and she realized that she had made a huge mistake by getting involved in this relationship from the beginning, and that her husband at his worst was better than the evil that she had brought into her life, so she decided to abandon the idea of ​​divorce, and give her husband a new chance, convinced that life does not It’s the same all the time, and no marriage is perfect.

She thought that the accused would understand her position and leave her alone when she told him that she had decided to sever her relationship with him and return to her husband again, but she was surprised by him showing her an ugly face and threatening her with revenge if she carried out her decision to stay away from him.

And he told her, “If you don’t come back to me, I will publish videos and pictures of you, and I will destroy your married life.” He even stole her phone and ran away from the place. The accused exaggerated his revenge by sending pictures of her on her phone to subdue her, but she did not respond, so he carried out his threat and sent the pictures to her husband and sister.

In light of her inability to confront him and her insistence on not submitting to him, she resorted to the security services, which arrested the accused and referred him to the Public Prosecution and from there to the Criminal Court, to begin his trial on charges of threatening to commit a felony accompanied by a request, the misdemeanor of theft, and the misdemeanor of publishing materials indecently public through an information network.

The Dubai Public Prosecution confirmed that this case includes lessons learned, including not keeping inappropriate personal photos on phones, so that they do not fall into the wrong hands or be obtained through hacking or any other means, so the owner of them falls victim to blackmailers.

She also warned against the crime of threatening or posting pictures of others through social media.

deterrent penalties

Legal Counsel Mohamed Naguib said that the new law to combat information technology crimes guarantees the protection of victims of electronic extortion through deterrent materials, but there remains an individual responsibility on the people themselves by not trusting strangers or building unsafe relationships through social media platforms.

He revealed that some victims made the mistake of submitting to blackmailers, stressing the need to immediately resort to the security services that allocate channels for reporting and communication, and guaranteeing the confidentiality of the amount.

He explained that Federal Decree-Law No. 34 regarding combating rumors and cybercrime dealt in more than one article with the offense of using a computer network, an electronic information system or an information technology means, with the intent of attacking the privacy of a person or the sanctity of private or family life for individuals without consent, and in Other than legally authorized cases through eavesdropping, interception, recording, transmitting, broadcasting or disclosing conversations, communications or audio materials, and the Decree-Law in Article No. 44 stipulates that he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no less than 150 One thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

The article in the law under the title “Disclosure of secrets and assault on privacy” stipulates that anyone who uses an electronic information system shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams. or any information technology means, to make any modification or processing to a recording, image or scene with the intent of defaming or offending another person.

Article 42, which came under the title of extortion and electronic threat, states that “he shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than 500 thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever blackmails or threatens another person, to carry him.” To do or abstain from doing an act using a computer network or any information technology means.

He explained that the new law is strict with regard to this type of criminals in the second clause of this article, as it stipulates that the penalty is temporary imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, if the threat is to commit a crime or attributing matters offensive to honor or consideration, and this was accompanied by an explicit request. or implied to do or refrain from doing.

