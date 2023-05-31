the platform of TikTok It is one of the largest today, and that is because its videos become a trend almost instantly due to the fact that they are ephemeral experiences. Now, the application is more permissive with the creators, giving the opportunity to create their own filters, which has led to the addition of inappropriate content, and Nintendo enters the equation.

This is how a question function has been created for fans of tiktok what version of the princess Peach they like it better. This filter displays two images: one of Peach from the movie and another from the game design of Nintendo DS. Users then choose which version they like best by tilting their heads towards the preferred option and after repeating it, NSFW photos of the character start coming out.

Something that users have reported is that this skin is posing as an official one that would have been released for the theme of the movie released last month, but apparently it is made by someone who wants to play a ruse. However, as the subject of Mario is global, it is possible that a child may have had access to these images.

For these moments the own TikTok He took on the task of removing the function, but it seems that there are already many people talking about it, and how is it that material of this type is being allowed to be added with underage people having access to the application. So now the company must improve its registration processes so that it does not happen again.

Via: gonitendo

Editor’s note: The internet world is getting worse and worse, especially it is not cool that people have easy access to topics that may be for adults. However, there will always be people who want to spoil everything in a community.