“At a previous company event, an incident occurred in which I behaved inappropriately,” said Müller. He regrets that he acted rashly and sincerely apologizes to everyone involved, said Müller. His behavior did not reflect SAP’s values. “I take full responsibility and think that my resignation is the best thing for the company,” Müller continued.

When asked, the company and a spokeswoman did not provide any details about the incident. Supervisory Board Chairman Pekka Ala-Pietilä thanked Müller in the statement “for his significant achievements” and wished him all the best for his future.

Müller has been working for SAP since 2013 and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2019. Recently, there have been several changes in the Executive Board of the DAX group.

