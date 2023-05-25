No one can doubt that the older adults They belong to one of the most vulnerable groups in Mexico, due to their advanced age, coupled with the fact that many of them do not have a pension.

Taking into account the great vulnerability of the elderly in the Mexican Republic, the federal government has implemented a series of programs that benefit this population group, among which is the card issued by the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM).

In this sense, it should be noted that, recently, the National Institute of Older Adults gave a “wink” to the elderly in Mexico who have plastic.

And it is that the organism that has Various programs for the elderly announced that people of Mexican nationality aged 60 and over will be able to access discounts and money.

In this sense, if you are a senior citizen and have the 2023 National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) card, you should know that the list of discounts, promotions and benefits was updated in recent days.

Likewise, it highlights that senior citizens will not only be able to have discounts and promotions with plastic, but they will also be able to access to receive money, through different job vacancies.

Thus, as part of the program launched by the National Institute for Older Adults, hundreds of older adults in the Mexican Republic will have the opportunity to return to working life in the country.

Among the companies that have joined this program for seniors is Alsea, Starbucks concessionaire in Mexicowhich launched exclusive vacancies for older adults.

Thus, according to what Starbucks refers to, adults over 60 years of age can be filled in the positions of general assistant and barista, among others. The requirements are:

*Be over 60 years old

*Official ID

*INAPAM credential

* Eager to work

*Schedule availability

For its part, the American company offers the following features and benefits:

*Competitive base salary

*Health insurance

* Food vouchers

*Life insurance

*Uniforms

*Excellent working environment

* Constant training

So now you know, in addition to discounts in multiple areas of life, with the INAPAM card senior citizens can also receive money, by being able to employ themselves in a job with all the legal guarantees.