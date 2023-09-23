Currently, there are hundreds of thousands of seniors who can access different discounts in different businesses and establishments in Mexico by presenting the card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

Under this understanding, and taking into account the importance of the discount credential of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), alarms have gone off after the proposal made by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador so that this organism merges with the Ministry of Welfare.

Given the proposal made by the head of the Federal Executive Branch, different doubts have been generated, one of the most notable being that which alludes to whether the merger of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) with the Ministry of Welfare would imply the disappearance of the first, and here we will clarify that.

As we mentioned before, with the card from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), people aged 60 and over can have multiple discounts, sales and promotions in businesses and establishments in the Mexican national territory.

INAPAM: Will the discount card disappear if it merges with Bienestar?/Photo: Pexels

In case they want to know all the businesses that offer discounts with the INAPAM credential, beneficiaries can consult them in the “Directory of Benefits 2023 with the INAPAM Credential”, which is available on the official website of the federal government.

Thus, in April 2023, President López Obrador sent to the Congress of the Union the initiative that seeks to integrate the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) into the Ministry of Welfare as an administrative unit.

Thus, starting this week, the Commission for Attention to Vulnerable Groups of the Chamber of Deputies has begun the discussion of the initiative to merge INAPAM with the Ministry of Welfare through the working table called “Administrative simplification of INAPAM”.

It was during the discussion of the table “Administrative simplification of INAPAM” when the legislators They made it clear that the integration of INAPAM into the federal agency in charge of social welfare programs does not mean that the Institute or its benefits will disappear..

Particularly, the Morenoist deputy Mónica Herrera Villavicencio emphasized that the legislative initiative does not imply the disappearance of the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), but the incorporation of its functions and social programs to the Secretariat of Welfare.

The above taking into account that the Welfare Secretariat is in charge of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, a beneficiary age group of the National Institute of the Elderly.

