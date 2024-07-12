Few senior citizens know that they can have more benefits than just getting discounts in shops and establishments with the discount card issued by the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM).

It was through its official social media accounts where the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) reminded them all people aged 60 and over, one of its services is the Memory Clinic.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

This is how, according to the details on the official website of the Mexican government, Among the various activities carried out at the Memory Clinic for the elderly, the following stand out::

*They carry out cognitive assessments on older adults.

*Generates individual care plans according to the specific needs of each older adult.

*Provides information and guidance to older adults, their families and caregivers on diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.

In this regard, the following are the requirements to access the INAPAM Memory Clinic:

*Be 60 years of age or older.

*Make an appointment by phone at 55 5920-7485.

*Present an official identification (INE, Professional Certificate, Passport, INAPAM credential)

*That the elderly person presents situations such as memory impairment and frequent forgetfulness.

*Please bring a companion.

INAPAM has a FREE clinic especially for seniors with these diseases/Photo: INAPAM

In addition, according to the official website of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), the Memory Clinic for senior citizens with these types of conditions is located at 79 Héroes del 47, Col. San Diego Churubusco CP 04210, Coyoacán Municipality, Mexico City, providing care from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

INAPAM has a FREE clinic especially for seniors with these diseases/Photo: INAPAM

Finally, to submit any complaint, claim and/or suggestion, senior citizens, family members or caregivers can call 55 9155-4154 and 55 5687-9182.

“INAPAM’s Memory Clinic provides comprehensive outpatient care to older adults to detect, confirm or rule out the diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment and/or major neurocognitive disorders such as dementia,” can be read on the aforementioned website.