It is well known that presenting the card from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), seniors can obtain different discounts at multiple establishments, businesses and companies.

In this sense, there are those who wonder if, with the credential of the National Institute of Older Persons, older adults can obtain discounts on their purchases at Mercado Libre or Amazonso we will answer this question immediately.

First of all, because older adults often lack a work pension to be able to cover their most basic expenses, while they are abandoned by their families, the federal government of Mexico has seen the need to implement a series of supports and social programs focused on them.

In this way, in addition to the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, people aged 60 and over have the benefits offered by the discount card of the National Institute for the Elderly (INAPAM), among others. other benefits that this organization makes available.

INAPAM: Do Mercado Libre and Amazon give DISCOUNTs to seniors with cards?/Photo: screenshot

In this way, seniors can obtain discounts in businesses of the following: items:

*Feeding

*Advice and legal services

*Education, recreation and culture

* Property and water

*Health

*Transport

*Dress and home

Now, taking into account the importance that e-commerce platforms have today, mainly Amazon and Mercado Libre, there are those who wonder if they can get a discount on these e-commerce sites with the INAPAM card.

However, it must be made clear that there is no agreement between the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) and the Mercado Libre and Amazon platforms to give discounts to seniors.

INAPAM: Do Mercado Libre and Amazon give DISCOUNTs to seniors with cards?/Photo: Unsplash

However, because there are many national suppliers that sell their products through Mercado Libre and Amazon, people with INAPAM cards could check if their businesses appear in the “2023 Benefits Directory with INAPAM Credential”, which is available on the official website of the federal government of Mexico.

