Mexican older adults have different benefits that are granted to them in the payment of services and other items, one of these being INAPAM cardand in this note we will tell you what is the new validity of this plastic.

As we mentioned at the beginning, older adults who have Mexican nationality can access exclusive benefitssuch as discounts on the payment of water and other services.

Likewise, one of the great aids for this population group in Mexico is the INAPAM card, which is issued by the National Institute for Older Adultsa body dependent on the Welfare Secretariat.

INAPAM, in addition to the famous card, also offers many other services to Mexican seniors, such as training in different workshops and the digital literacy program, among others.

However, in particular, in relation to the INAPAM card or credential, all person 60 years of age or older can apply and, with this, have access to multiple benefits granted by the Institute, among which are discounts on food, education, recreation and culture, water, transportation, clothing, property, and legal services.

What is the validity of the new INAPAM 2023 card?

According to the Mexican government, the Ministry of Well-being and the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM), it was established that the card does not have any validity, that is, it does not expire.

However, the elderly should keep in mind that, despite the fact that the INAPAM card is not valid, it may be renewed if it is lost or stolen. The procedure, it should be noted, is completely free.

Now, if you are 60 years of age or older and have not yet processed your INAPAM credential, keep in mind that you must Submit the following documents (original and copy):

proof of identity

Could be:

Voting lisense

Valid driver’s license

Valid passport

IMSS credential

ISSSTE credential

Inapam card (in case of replacement due to damage)

Proof of residence issued by the authority of the place where the interested party resides

Testimonial of the traditional indigenous authority, of the municipal authority or the delegation of the place

Card (IMSS, ISSSTE, PEMEX) as long as it has a date of birth, photograph and stamp on it.

Document that proves your age

Could be:

Voting lisense

IMSS credential

ISSSTE credential

Valid passport

Professional Certificate

Valid Driver’s License

INAPAM card (in case of replacement due to damage)

Birth certificate

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP)

Birth certificate of any child.

Proof of address

Could be:

Voting lisense

Any account statement or receipt (electricity, water, telephone, etc.) that contains your updated and complete address, no more than 3 months old.

Two child-size photographs (black and white or color)

The documents must be presented in the affiliation modules of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) of the state in which the older adult is located.