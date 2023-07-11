Seniors belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexico, which is why the Mexican government has launched different supports and social programs focused on supporting them.

And among all the supports and social programs in Mexico that benefit the elderly, the card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM), through which, it can be said, this population group can avoid going to jail.

With the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults, seniors in the Mexican Republic can obtain different discounts, promotions and rebates.

It is so, according to Directory of benefits 2023 with INAPAM credentialolder adults have the right to receive different discounts in different companies and businesses.

It is in this way that the elderly can have access to discounts on food, clothing, shoes, health services and education by presenting their credential from the National Institute of Older Adults.

In this sense, one of the benefits that seniors can obtain with the INAPAM card It is guidance in legal material, that is, in matters of legal advice.

According to what was announced by the official account of the National Institute for Older Adults on its social network Twitter, seniors can receive free legal advice.

How to use the free legal advice provided by the INAPAM card?

Now, in order to make use of this benefit with the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults, the beneficiaries have three different options, which are the following:

In person by going to the address Patén 419. Col. Vértiz Narvarte, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, in Mexico City. As an extra indication, it is located near the Eugenia Metro. Office hours for seniors are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

By telephone by calling 55 5925 5366

By email to [email protected].

