One of the social programs implemented by the Mexican government that has helped the elderly the most is, without a doubt, the discount card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

It is under this context that there have been quite a few senior citizens with a credential from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM) who have received a big surprise from Viva Aerobus and Volaris this month of September 2023.

Because older adults belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexican society, the Mexican State has seen the need to establish different aid and social programs for their benefit.

It is in this way that, in addition to the Pension for the Well-being of the Elderly, the elderly have been highly benefited by the discount card of the National Institute of the Elderly (INAPAM).

INAPAM Card: Viva Aerobus and Volaris SURPRISE older adults/Photo: Government of Mexico

And, precisely, with the INAPAM discount credential, people aged 60 and over can access different discounts in different establishments throughout the Mexican national territory.

Under this understanding, it will have to be said that businesses that give discounts with INAPAM card this month of September 2023 They are divided into the following items:

*Feeding

*Advice and legal services

*Education, recreation and culture

* Property and water

*Health

*Transport

*Dress and home

Now, in the particular case of discounts with a credential from the National Institute of Older Persons (INAPAM), beneficiaries can have discounts on different means of transportation.

And one of those means of transportation is the plane, so Many older adults have been surprised that, unlike Aeroméxico, the airlines Viva Aerobus and Volaris do not have a discount when presenting the card..

INAPAM Card: Viva Aerobus and Volaris SURPRISE older adults/Photo: Pixabay

It is so While Aeroméxico grants senior citizens with INAPAM credentials a 15% discount upon presentation of the plastic card, both Viva Aerobus and Volaris do not make this discount valid on their flights..

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.