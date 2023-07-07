Older adults belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexico, which is why the Mexican federal government has ordered a series of programs and social supports intended for this age group.

Among the different benefits that older people can obtain in the Mexican Republic is the card of the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

With the credential of the National Institute for Older Adults, seniors can obtain different discounts, promotions and rebates in different services, companies and businesses.

In this context, the National Institute for Older Adults has announced that, in addition to the benefits that seniors currently have, they will also have free access to an important service.

In this sense, according to the publication posted on the official Inapam account on the Twitter social network, older adults can get free legal advice.

“If you are an #Elderly Person and need guidance on legal matters, #INAPAM provides #Free #Legal Advice in a reliable, cordial, timely manner and in three modalities,” the agency tweeted.

In this sense, the legal advice that older people can access with the INAPAM credential can be given in the following three ways:

In person by going to the address Patén 419. Col. Vértiz Narvarte, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, in Mexico City. As an extra indication, it is located near the Eugenia Metro. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

By telephone by calling 55 5925 5366

By email to [email protected]

Finally, it is worth mentioning that all people with Mexican nationality can have access to the benefits of the card of the National Institute of Older Adults, it is enough to be 60 years of age or older and present the requirements that are requested on the official page of the government of Mexico, among which are official identification, proof of age, 2 child-size photographs and proof of address.