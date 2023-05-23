Being one of the most vulnerable populations in Mexico, the Mexican government guarantees the well-being of older adults through different social programs, among which is the card issued by the National Institute of Older Adults (INAPAM).

Through the card of the National Institute of Older Adults, the senior mexican people They can have access to different discounts in different items.

Among the different areas in which the elderly in the Mexican Republic can have promotions, sales and discounts presented his card from the National Institute of Older Adults, is the clothing.

INAPAM Card: These businesses make a DISCOUNT on clothes for grandparents | LIST

One of the facets that it is essential to cover in life is the outfitbecause although not as urgent as food, having clothes, whether to go out or stay at home, is essential, both in the hot season and in winter.

Therefore, aware of this, the National Institute for Older Adults, through its card to older than 60 yearsgives discounts in different stores throughout the Mexican Republic in clothing and footwear.

Taking the above into account, we will give you a list of the clothing stores where older adults can obtain different discounts by presenting their INAPAM card.

However, since there are different clothing establishments that offer a discount by presenting the INAPAM card, we will only give you the list of the three main Mexican cities: Mexico City, Guadalajara (Jalisco), and Monterrey (Nuevo León).

Mexico City (Benito Juárez mayor’s office)

*ANA CAROLINA RUIZ Y OTEO – JEWELRY

*ALBERTO BUSTANI MOUKARICI – BOUTIQUE

*HUGO DIAZ PACHECO – BOUTIQUE

*AJL, SADE CV

*JL PAPER CENTER – JORGE DE JESÚS LAIJA LICONA

*LO KREATIVE FLOWER SHOP – ALEJANDRO ORTIZ LÓPEZ

*LADY GRACE – GRACIELA MARIA DE GUADALUPE MONROY KIEL

*BEAUTY SALON – RAÚL HERNÁNDEZ ALCAZAR P

*PALACE VALLE ROOM – ROSA MARIA DÍAS VITE

*BOUTIQUE – LIC. RAUL ARELLANO ZUNIGA

*DALBA DERMOCOSMETICA SA DE CV

*SERENITE SPA

* ESTAFETA MEXICANA, SA DE CV

*SUBURBIA S. DE RL DE CV

*JULIO SA DE CVT GROUP

*AMWAY AND MEXICO S DE RL PRODUCTS

Guadalajara Jalisco

* ESTAFETA MEXICANA, SA DE CV

*SUBURBIA S. DE RL DE CV

*GRUPO JULIO SA DE CV STORE MIDTOWN JALISCO

*PHOTOS AND VIDEOS “FEGO”

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon

*SUPER WHOLESALE

*LIVE SPA

* ESTAFETA MEXICANA, SA DE CV

*SUBURBIA S. DE RL DE CV

*JULIO SA DE CV GROUP

*CARRASOFT COMPUTERS AND AUTOMATIONS SYSTEMS.