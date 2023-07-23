Since the elderly belong to one of the most vulnerable age groups in Mexico, the Mexican federal government has implemented a series of supports and social programs in favor of these, and one of them is the card issued by the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM).

Thus, if you have a credential from the National Institute for Older Adults, you will be happy to know that now, as a beneficiary, you will have access to a new service focused on improving your health.

And it is that, according to the official website of the Mexican government, from this 2023 older adults with INAPAM card can enjoy the services of the Cultural Centers of the Institute.

And, to all this, what are INAPAM Cultural Centers? As detailed on the State website, they are “spaces that offer various socio-cultural, occupational, artistic, physical activation and recreational activities.”

INAPAM Card: The NEW FREE service for older adults to maintain their health/Photo: Pexels

Thus, the objective of the INAPAM Cultural Centers, which can be accessed by older adults with INAPAM credentials, is to promote the participation of this age group in a dignified and safe space where they are given quality care through different physical, educational, cultural, productive and recreational activities.

INAPAM Card: The NEW FREE service for older adults to maintain their health/Photo: PIxabay

So far, the National Institute for Older Adults has a total of 4 Cultural Centersall of which are located in Mexico City.

The requirements to register in the INAPAM Cultural Centers are the following:

Be 60 years or older.

official identification.

INAPAM credential.

Unique Population Registry Code. (CURP)

Two child-size photographs.

Medical certificate.

Registration form at INAPAM Cultural Centers.

Recovery fee.

INAPAM Card: The NEW FREE service for older adults to maintain their health/Photo: Pixabay

Lastly, the Cultural Centers of the National Institute for Older Adults have a schedule from Monday to Friday from 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoonand registration periods are held quarterly, on the following dates:

In December to start in January.

In March to start in April.

In June to start in July.

In September to start October.

Haven’t you taken a look at the promotions for a long time? Amazon? click this links.